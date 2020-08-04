Qiagen: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) decreased 0.51% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 66.67% over the past year to $0.55, which beat the estimate of $0.46.

Revenue of $443,252,000 higher by 16.15% year over year, which beat the estimate of $425,820,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Qiagen hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

52-week high: $50.97

52-week low: $25.04

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.57%

Company Description

Qiagen offers proprietary sample and assay technology to extract, purify, amplify, and interpret DNA, RNA, and proteins. The company's sales are split almost evenly between applications in life sciences (52% of 2019 sales) and molecular diagnostics (48% of sales). Qiagen generates nearly 90% of its revenue from consumables with the balance coming from instrumentation and related services. The Americas account for the largest portion of the firm's revenue (47%), followed by EMEA (32%) and Asia-Pacific (21%).