Recap: Delek Logistics Partners Q2 Earnings

Shares of Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) rose 1.59% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 71.01% over the past year to $1.18, which beat the estimate of $0.82.

Revenue of $117,637,000 decreased by 24.27% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $164,040,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $33.43

Company's 52-week low was at $5.51

Price action over last quarter: Up 77.22%

Company Description

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The company focuses on gathering, transporting and storing crude oil; storing intermediate products and feed stocks, and marketing, distributing, transporting and storing refined products. In addition, it also provides crude oil, intermediate and refined products transportation services for terminalling, and marketing services to third parties. Geographically, all the business activity is functioned through the market of United States.