Recap: Assurant Q2 Earnings

Shares of Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) increased 0.79% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 17.52% over the past year to $2.75, which beat the estimate of $2.09.

Revenue of $2,472,000,000 decreased by 2.91% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $2,600,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $142.61

Company's 52-week low was at $76.27

Price action over last quarter: Up 9.43%

Company Description

Assurant Inc offers a range of property-casualty, health, employee benefit, and warranty insurance to a client base made up of individuals and institutions. The company has four reportable segments namely Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, Global Preneed and Total Corporate and Other. Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, flood insurance, and other related products, Global Lifestyle provides mobile device protection and related services, Global Preneed is engaged in providing pre-funded funeral insurance and annuity products whereas Total Corporate and others includes activities related to holding company primarily related to the company's frozen benefit plans. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Global Lifestyle Segment.