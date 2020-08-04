Luminex: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) moved higher by 6.77% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 370.00% year over year to $0.27, which beat the estimate of $0.08.

Revenue of $109,519,000 rose by 31.86% year over year, which beat the estimate of $107,330,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Luminex hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 04, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8yqv9ubz

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $40.21

52-week low: $17.34

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.86%

Company Profile

Luminex Corp is a United States based company that develops, manufactures and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products with applications throughout the life sciences industries, including diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research. Its products include MAGPIX, Luminex 100/200, and FLEXMAP 3D. Their key market segments are molecular infectious disease, genetic or inherited disease, human leukocyte antigen (HLA) transplant diagnostics, immunodiagnostics, and life sciences research. It offers various solutions in diverse markets including clinical diagnostics, pharmaceutical drug discovery, biomedical research, genomic and proteomic research, and food safety.