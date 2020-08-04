Axcelis Technologies: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 1850.00% year over year to $0.39, which beat the estimate of $0.27.

Revenue of $122,965,000 rose by 65.49% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $116,180,000.

Outlook

Q3 EPS expected to be between $0.24 and $0.24.

Q3 revenue expected to be between $110,000,000 and $110,000,000.

Technicals

52-week high: $31.35

Company's 52-week low was at $12.99

Price action over last quarter: Up 19.09%

Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies Inc produces ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It also provides extensive aftermarket service and support.