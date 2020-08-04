Recap: Ethan Allen Interiors Q4 Earnings

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) fell 3.96% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 132.61% year over year to ($0.15), which beat the estimate of ($0.54).

Revenue of $91,568,000 declined by 50.21% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $95,170,000.

Guidance

Ethan Allen Interiors hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Ethan Allen Interiors hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 04, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://ir.ethanallen.com/news-events/ir-calendar/detail/7498/q4-2020-earnings-conference-call

Technicals

52-week high: $20.76

Company's 52-week low was at $8.38

Price action over last quarter: Up 41.16%

Company Overview

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is a U.S.-based company that manufactures and retails home furnishings and accessories. The firm conducts activities through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ethan Allen Global, Inc., which operates through its own subsidiaries. The company does business across North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The vast majority of the firm's products are produced in its U.S. plants. The company's activities are divided between its Wholesale unit that includes case goods, upholstered products, and home accents, and its Retail segment. The majority of revenue within Wholesale is generated by upholstered products, and the majority of revenue for the overall company is derived from the Retail segment. Geographically, most of the company's revenue is produced in the U.S.