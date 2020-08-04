Twilio: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) decreased 4.85% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 200.00% year over year to $0.09, which beat the estimate of ($0.09).

Revenue of $400,849,000 rose by 45.74% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $368,230,000.

Outlook

Twilio hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 04, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.twilio.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2395711&sessionid=1&key=07652B27B4228A394C7F9BC8CD9CE44B®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $288.81

52-week low: $68.06

Price action over last quarter: Up 66.05%

Company Description

Twilio is a communication platform-as-a-service company that allows software developers to integrate messaging and communications functionality into existing or new applications via application programming interfaces and software development kits. The firm's Programmable Communications Cloud addresses several use cases, including Programmable Voice to make and receive phone calls, Programmable Messaging for SMS and MMS delivery, and Programmable Video that allows developers to embed video functionality in mobile and web applications.