Recap: Enanta Pharmaceuticals Q3 Earnings

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) were flat after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 315.15% over the past year to ($0.71), which beat the estimate of ($0.77).

Revenue of $18,653,000 decreased by 57.96% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $27,890,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 04, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.enanta.com%2Finvestors%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2393263&sessionid=1&key=69FE8DF217E7FDDA8A14BFEF0F19A7FA®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $76.16

Company's 52-week low was at $38.40

Price action over last quarter: down 5.74%

Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc is an American biotechnology company focused on research and development of molecule drugs to cure viral infections and liver diseases. The targeted diseases are hepatitis C, hepatitis B, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and the respiratory syncytial virus. The novelty of company research is a specific direct-acting antiviral inhibitor against the hepatitis C virus. The company's inhibitors have been developed in collaboration with AbbVie. AbbVie markets the protease inhibitor, paritaprevir, while other inhibitors are in the pipeline.