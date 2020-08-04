Acorda Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) moved higher by 20% after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 36.36% year over year to ($0.35), which beat the estimate of ($0.48).

Revenue of $33,617,000 decreased by 32.84% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $27,500,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Acorda Therapeutics hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 04, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fpro.benzinga.com%2Fdashboard%2F&eventid=2395726&sessionid=1&key=EF22DB54EC8EDBD04D72B50A619971E1®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $5.56

52-week low: $0.60

Price action over last quarter: down 24.40%

Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Acorda uses scientific, clinical, and commercial expertise in neurology as strategic points of access in additional nervous system markets, including stroke, Parkinson's disease, and epilepsy. The company does not operate separate lines of business with respect to any of its products or product candidates. All of its net product revenue is derived from the United States.