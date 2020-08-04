Market Overview

ROCE Insights For Snap

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 04, 2020 12:51pm
In Q2, Snap (NYSE: SNAP) posted sales of $454.16 million. Earnings were up 8.47%, but Snap still reported an overall loss of $310.61 million. In Q1, Snap brought in $462.48 million in sales but lost $286.36 million in earnings.

Why ROCE Is Significant

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed in a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth in a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share for shareholders in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q2, Snap posted an ROCE of -0.14%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Snap is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

In Snap's case, the ROCE ratio shows the amount of assets may not be helping the company achieve higher returns. Investors may take this into account before making any long-term financial decisions.

Q2 Earnings Insight

Snap reported Q2 earnings per share at $-0.09/share, which beat analyst predictions of $-0.1/share.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Earnings News Tech

