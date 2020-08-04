Market Overview

ROCE Insights For Spirit Airlines

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 04, 2020 12:50pm   Comments
In Q2, Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) posted sales of $138.53 million. Earnings were up 228.29%, but Spirit Airlines still reported an overall loss of $190.38 million. Spirit Airlines collected $771.08 million in revenue during Q1, but reported earnings showed a $57.99 million loss.

Why ROCE Is Significant

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Spirit Airlines’s Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed in a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth in a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share for shareholders in the future. In Q2, Spirit Airlines posted an ROCE of -0.08%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

For Spirit Airlines, the return on capital employed ratio shows the current amount of assets may not actually be helping the company achieve higher returns, a note many investors will take into account when making long-term financial decisions.

Q2 Earnings Recap

Spirit Airlines reported Q2 earnings per share at $-3.59/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $-2.66/share.

