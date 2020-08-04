Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tuesday's Market Minute: Gaming In The Pandemic
TD Ameritrade Network  
 
August 04, 2020 11:36am   Comments
Share:
Tuesday's Market Minute: Gaming In The Pandemic

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) reports earnings after the bell today, with Zacks estimating EPS of $0.68 and a revenue of $1.69 Billion, compared to $1.21 Billion a year ago. Video game companies may expect to see a boost from stay-at-home orders; Take-Two Interactive, reporting last night, saw 1Q bookings double to $996.2 Million. Though it missed estimates on the top and bottom line, the stock is up in premarket trading.

A potential positive catalyst for Activision Blizzard this quarter is that many of their games have to be played online, like Overwatch or Call of Duty, opening up possibilities for loot boxes and other microtransactions, a recurring revenue stream—and with high unemployment, consumers might find small transactions preferable to investing in an entirely new game, which can often cost around $60. With Walt Disney, another massive entertainment company, also reporting after the bell today, investors will continue to get a better view of how people are spending their time at home. Tune into TD Ameritrade Network for a breakdown of the biggest earnings and more.

Photo by Florian Olivo on Unsplash

 

Related Articles (ATVI)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Activision Blizzard's Earnings Outlook
3 ETFs For This Week's Earnings Reports
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Todd Gordon's Activision Blizzard Options Trade
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Activision Blizzard TDAEarnings News Global Markets Tech General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com