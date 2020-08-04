Why BlueLinx's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

BlueLinx (NYSE: BXC) shares are trading higher on Tuesday after the company reported second-quarter EPS of 71 cents, up from 67 cents year-over-year and better-than-expected second-quarter sales results.

BlueLinx is a U.S.-based distributor of building products. It operates through a network of warehouses and distribution centers. Its business products are split into two categories: structural products and specialty products.

Structural products include plywood, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects. Specialty products which generate a higher portion of the revenues, include engineered wood products, moulding, siding, cedar, metal products and insulation.

BlueLinx shares were trading up 10.37% to $16.18 at time of publication on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $35.40 and a 52-week low of $3.60.