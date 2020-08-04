A Look Into Consumer Cyclical Sector Value Stocks

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company’s future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labeled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the consumer cyclical sector that may be worth watching:

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ: JRSH) - P/E: 7.82 Acorn Intl (NYSE: ATV) - P/E: 4.98 Garrett Motion (NYSE: GTX) - P/E: 1.96 BBQ Hldgs (NASDAQ: BBQ) - P/E: 2.13 China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ: CAAS) - P/E: 9.65

Jerash Holdings (US)’s earnings per share for Q4 sits at -0.07, whereas in Q3, they were at 0.18. Its most recent dividend yield is at 4.71%, which has increased by 1.47% from 3.24% in the previous quarter.

This quarter, Acorn Intl experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.26 in Q4 and is now 1.07. The company’s most recent dividend yield sits at 5.82%, which has increased by 5.53% from 0.29% last quarter.

Garrett Motion saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.89 in Q1 to 0.07 now. Garrett Motion does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

BBQ Hldgs has reported Q1 earnings per share at -0.09, which has decreased by 12.5% compared to Q4, which was -0.08. BBQ Hldgs does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

China Automotive Systems’s earnings per share for Q1 sits at 0.0, whereas in Q4, they were at 0.06. China Automotive Systems does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.