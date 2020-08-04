Preview: Cabot Microelectronics's Earnings

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ: CCMP) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, August 05. Here is Benzinga's look at Cabot Microelectronics's Q3 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Cabot Microelectronics reporting earnings of $1.54 per share on sales of $272.10 million. In the same quarter last year, Cabot Microelectronics posted EPS of $1.59 on sales of $271.88 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, earnings would be down 3.14%. Sales would be up 4.84% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 EPS Estimate 1.70 1.60 1.63 1.57 EPS Actual 1.75 1.92 1.68 1.59 Revenue Estimate 285.93 M 283.32 M 279.32 M 267.13 M Revenue Actual 284.19 M 283.14 M 278.64 M 271.88 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 39.62%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Cabot Microelectronics is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.cabotcmp.com%2Finvestors%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2405706&sessionid=1&key=4F5E0AB72D3A5AB9AAE70255BE4EF8F0®Tag=&sourcepage=register