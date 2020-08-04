Earnings Preview: CF Industries Holdings

CF Industries Holdings (NYSE: CF) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, August 05. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for CF Industries Holdings's Q2 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering CF Industries Holdings modeled for quarterly EPS of $0.65 on revenue of $1.15 billion . CF Industries Holdings earnings in the same period a year ago was $1.120 per share. Quarterly sales came in at $1.50 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 41.96% decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would have fallen 24.21% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 EPS Estimate 0.25 0.26 0.37 0.86 EPS Actual 0.31 0.25 0.29 1.12 Revenue Estimate 925.83 M 1.03 B 1.07 B 1.39 B Revenue Actual 971.00 M 1.05 B 1.04 B 1.50 B

Stock Performance

Shares of CF Industries Holdings were trading at $31.44 as of August 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 35.68%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. CF Industries Holdings is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00:00 ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rh6zpo2o