Copa Holdings's Earnings Outlook

Copa Holdings (NYSE:CPA) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, August 05. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Copa Holdings's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts are expecting Copa Holdings to report a loss of $-3.55 per share. Revenue will likely be around $15.20 million, according to the consensus estimate. Copa Holdings reported a per-share profit of $1.200 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $645.10 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 395.83% decline in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be down 97.52% on a year-over-year basis. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 EPS Estimate 1.36 1.98 2.23 1.06 EPS Actual 1.75 2.17 2.45 1.20 Revenue Estimate 613.37 M 682.28 M 698.45 M 628.75 M Revenue Actual 595.45 M 681.93 M 708.21 M 645.10 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 58.17%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Copa Holdings is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00:00 ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/gneirswx