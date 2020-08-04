Welbilt: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) rose 2.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share fell 131.82% year over year to ($0.07), which beat the estimate of ($0.13).
Revenue of $206,000,000 decreased by 51.68% year over year, which beat the estimate of $204,050,000.
Looking Ahead
Q3 revenue expected between $266,825,000 and $287,350,000.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Aug 04, 2020
Time: 10:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.welbilt.com%2Finvestor-relations%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Finvestor-calendar%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2395126&sessionid=1&key=747B9D0A83B828BFC926532DDBE89FBD®Tag=&sourcepage=register
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $19.81
Company's 52-week low was at $3.17
Price action over last quarter: Up 40.58%
Company Profile
Welbilt Inc is engaged in the designing, manufacturing and supplying of equipment for the commercial foodservice market which is used by commercial and institutional foodservice operators including full-service restaurants, quick-service restaurant chains, hotels, resorts, cruise ships, caterers, supermarkets, convenience stores, hospitals, schools, and other institutions. The group offers various products such as grills, induction cookers braising pans, steamers, and others under the brands name such as Cleveland, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, and others. The firm's geographical segments include Americas, EMEA, and APAC. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Americas.