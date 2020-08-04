Welbilt: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) rose 2.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 131.82% year over year to ($0.07), which beat the estimate of ($0.13).

Revenue of $206,000,000 decreased by 51.68% year over year, which beat the estimate of $204,050,000.

Looking Ahead

Q3 revenue expected between $266,825,000 and $287,350,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 04, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.welbilt.com%2Finvestor-relations%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Finvestor-calendar%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2395126&sessionid=1&key=747B9D0A83B828BFC926532DDBE89FBD®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $19.81

Company's 52-week low was at $3.17

Price action over last quarter: Up 40.58%

Company Profile

Welbilt Inc is engaged in the designing, manufacturing and supplying of equipment for the commercial foodservice market which is used by commercial and institutional foodservice operators including full-service restaurants, quick-service restaurant chains, hotels, resorts, cruise ships, caterers, supermarkets, convenience stores, hospitals, schools, and other institutions. The group offers various products such as grills, induction cookers braising pans, steamers, and others under the brands name such as Cleveland, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, and others. The firm's geographical segments include Americas, EMEA, and APAC. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Americas.