Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Primoris Services: Q2 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 04, 2020 7:35am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 94.29% year over year to $0.68, which may not compare to the estimate of $0.29.

Revenue of $908,216,000 rose by 14.97% year over year, which beat the estimate of $799,140,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $1.60 and $1.80.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 04, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2swnr5vt

Price Action

52-week high: $23.73

52-week low: $9.42

Price action over last quarter: Up 20.85%

Company Description

Primoris Services is a specialty contractor and infrastructure company in the United States. It has five operating segments. The power segment specializes in engineering, procurement, and construction, repairs, and turnkey projects. The pipeline segment constructs and maintains pipelines for the petroleum and petrochemical industries. The utility segment, which earns most of the company's revenue, provides utility line installation and maintenance, including gas and electric distribution and others. The firm offers various electric and gas transmission services in its transmission segment, such as engineering and maintenance of relevant infrastructure. The civil segment constructs taxiways, highways, and bridges. Primoris earns most of its revenue in the U.S.

 

Related Articles (PRIM)

Earnings Scheduled For August 4, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com