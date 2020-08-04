Armada Hoffler Properties: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) fell 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 3.33% year over year to $0.29, which may not compare to the estimate of $0.09.

Revenue of $39,915,000 rose by 9.72% year over year, which missed the estimate of $40,560,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $1.09 and $1.13.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 04, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=140179

Technicals

52-week high: $19.43

52-week low: $6.40

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.96%

Company Description

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc is a real estate company. It engages in developing, building, owning and managing the institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in various markets throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. The company's operating segment includes office real estate, retail real estate, multifamily residential real estate, and general contracting and real estate services. It generates maximum revenue from the general contracting and real estate services segment.