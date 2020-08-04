Recap: National Energy Services Q2 Earnings

Shares of National Energy Services (NASDAQ:NESR) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 26.32% year over year to $0.14, which beat the estimate of $0.10.

Revenue of $203,249,000 up by 27.03% year over year, which beat the estimate of $192,060,000.

Outlook

National Energy Services hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 04, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://webcasts.eqs.com/register/nationalenergy20200804/en

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $9.53

Company's 52-week low was at $4.04

Price action over last quarter: Up 42.24%

Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp is a British Virgin Islands-based company engaged in providing products and services to the oil and gas industry in the Middle East and North Africa and the Asia Pacific regions. The company has two reportable segments: Production Services including coil tubing, stimulation, and pumping, nitrogen services, completions, pipelines, cementing, laboratory services and filtration services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services including drilling and workover rigs, rig services, services, and well-testing services among others. Revenues are primarily derived from production services of an oil or natural gas well.