Recap: Dorian LPG Q1 Earnings

Shares of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) fell 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 13.64% year over year to $0.25, which missed the estimate of $0.48.

Revenue of $73,165,000 rose by 19.62% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $75,900,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 04, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=141027

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $16.68

Company's 52-week low was at $6.08

Price action over last quarter: Up 13.01%

Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd is an international liquefied petroleum gas shipping company focused on owning and operating gas carriers, or VLGCs. The company currently owns and operates around 22 modern VLGCs, including nineteen new fuel-efficient 84,000 cbm ECO-design VLGCs. Dorian LPG has offices in Connecticut, USA, London, United Kingdom and Athens, Greece.