Allot: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT) moved higher by 0.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 16.67% year over year to ($0.07), which missed the estimate of ($0.03).

Revenue of $32,790,000 higher by 23.48% year over year, which beat the estimate of $31,680,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $135,000,000 and $140,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 04, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bmk7dhcv

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $13.05

Company's 52-week low was at $6.44

Price action over last quarter: Up 14.43%

Company Overview

Allot Ltd is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises. The company's solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, and network-based security services. The firm's multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed, and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises.