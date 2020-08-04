Recap: Vishay Precision Group Q2 Earnings

Shares of Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) decreased 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 57.78% year over year to $0.19, which may not compare to the estimate of $0.01.

Revenue of $59,146,000 declined by 16.54% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $56,560,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Q3 revenue expected between $59,000,000 and $65,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 04, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/vpg/mediaframe/39087/indexr.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $40.59

52-week low: $16.56

Price action over last quarter: Up 14.32%

Company Overview

Vishay Precision Group Inc manufactures and markets sensors, and sensor-based measurement systems, as well as specialty resistors and strain gages based on proprietary technology. The company provides precision products and solutions, many of which are 'designed-in' by customers, specializing in the growing markets of stress, force, weight, pressure, and current measurements. Its most of products and solutions are based on proprietary foil technology and are produced as part of a vertically integrated structure. The majority of its revenue is generated from the American region, followed by Europe and Asia.