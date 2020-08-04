Earnings Scheduled For August 4, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• AdaptHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:AHCO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $196.28 million.

• Allot Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $31.68 million.

• AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $625.94 million.

• AMETEK Inc. (NYSE:AME) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $984.97 million.

• Ares Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $350.66 million.

• Aramark Inc. (NYSE:ARMK) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.68 per share on revenue of $2.17 billion.

• Allegheny Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $755.09 million.

• Atkore International Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $364.64 million.

• Bayer Inc. (OTC:BAYRY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $12.03 billion.

• Crestwood Equity Partners Inc. (NYSE:CEQP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $495.13 million.

• CHF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.26 per share on revenue of $1.30 million.

• Cinemark Hldgs Inc. (NYSE:CNK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.60 per share on revenue of $11.53 million.

• CorVel Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVL) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• CyberArk Software Inc. (NASDAQ:CYBR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $101.19 million.

• Easterly Government Props Inc. (NYSE:DEA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $60.68 million.

• Ecopetrol Inc. (NYSE:EC) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Emerson Electric Inc. (NYSE:EMR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $3.85 billion.

• Edgewell Personal Care Inc. (NYSE:EPC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $530.03 million.

• Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.61 per share on revenue of $4.30 million.

• Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $377.89 million.

• Equitrans Midstream Inc. (NYSE:ETRN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $352.44 million.

• Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Exelon Inc. (NASDAQ:EXC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $6.70 billion.

• Endeavour Silver Inc. (NYSE:EXK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $40.03 million.

• Expeditors International Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $1.85 billion.

• Frank's International Inc. (NYSE:FI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $97.40 million.

• Fidelity National Info Inc. (NYSE:FIS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $2.87 billion.

• Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Inc. (NASDAQ:GLDD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $163.90 million.

• P.H. Glatfelter Inc. (NYSE:GLT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $201.67 million.

• H&E Equipment Servs Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $266.91 million.

• Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $69.28 million.

• Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.

• Heska Inc. (NASDAQ:HSKA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $39.89 million.

• IAA Inc. (NYSE:IAA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $256.51 million.

• Independence Contract Inc. (NYSE:ICD) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $3.47 per share on revenue of $19.27 million.

• Intl Game Tech Inc. (NYSE:IGT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.70 per share on revenue of $482.25 million.

• Ingredion Inc. (NYSE:INGR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $1.37 billion.

• Intelligent Systems Corporation Common Stock Inc. (AMEX:INS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $7.59 million.

• IPG Photonics Inc. (NASDAQ:IPGP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $282.24 million.

• Inphi Inc. (NYSE:IPHI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $150.47 million.

• Gartner Inc. (NYSE:IT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $930.53 million.

• JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE:JELD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $968.49 million.

• KKR & Co Inc. (NYSE:KKR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $844.02 million.

• Kopin Inc. (NASDAQ:KOPN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $6.43 million.

• LCI Indus Inc. (NYSE:LCII) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $421.45 million.

• Lear Inc. (NYSE:LEA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $4.67 per share on revenue of $2.16 billion.

• LGI Homes Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $464.57 million.

• Dorian LPG Inc. (NYSE:LPG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $75.90 million.

• Louisiana-Pacific Inc. (NYSE:LPX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $530.64 million.

• Marcus Inc. (NYSE:MCS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.57 per share on revenue of $5.35 million.

• MGM Growth Properties Inc. (NYSE:MGP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $198.76 million.

• Macquarie Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE:MIC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $295.70 million.

• Mallinckrodt Inc. (NYSE:MNK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $635.33 million.

• Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• National Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:NESR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $192.06 million.

• EnPro Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $230.67 million.

• NuStar Energy Inc. (NYSE:NS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $363.67 million.

• Nova Measuring Inc. (NASDAQ:NVMI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $62.30 million.

• NexPoint Residential Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $51.07 million.

• Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $690.95 million.

• OptiNose Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue of $9.74 million.

• Oxford Immunotec Global Inc. (NASDAQ:OXFD) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $5.80 million.

• Primoris Services Inc. (NASDAQ:PRIM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $799.14 million.

• R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $304.96 million.

• Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:REZI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

• Ryman Hospitality Props Inc. (NYSE:RHP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $2.03 per share on revenue of $25.18 million.

• Ralph Lauren Inc. (NYSE:RL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.72 per share on revenue of $615.02 million.

• Sunstone Hotel Invts Inc. (NYSE:SHO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $22.58 million.

• Sapiens Intl Corp Inc. (NASDAQ:SPNS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $91.42 million.

• Neuronetics Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.51 per share on revenue of $8.20 million.

• TransDigm Gr Inc. (NYSE:TDG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

• Bio-Techne Inc. (NASDAQ:TECH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $163.91 million.

• Tremont Mortgage Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $2.44 million.

• Townsquare Media Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $72.27 million.

• USA Compression Partners Inc. (NYSE:USAC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $170.31 million.

• US Foods Hldg Inc. (NYSE:USFD) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $4.23 billion.

• Vulcan Materials Inc. (NYSE:VMC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.

• Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (NYSE:VSH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $561.20 million.

• Welbilt Inc. (NYSE:WBT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $204.05 million.

• Warner Music Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WMG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $980.21 million.

• WestRock Inc. (NYSE:WRK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $4.30 billion.

• Strongbridge Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SBBP) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $6.00 million.

• Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs Inc. (NYSE:SPR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.32 per share on revenue of $870.97 million.

• AECOM Inc. (NYSE:ACM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $3.14 billion.

• Amarin Corp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $149.48 million.

• Evoqua Water Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AQUA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $328.72 million.

• Avanos Medical Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $147.90 million.

• TopBuild Inc. (NYSE:BLD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $603.11 million.

• BP Inc. (NYSE:BP) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.10 per share on revenue of $42.78 billion.

• Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $61.45 million.

• Daikin Industries Inc. (OTC:DKILY) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Incyte Inc. (NASDAQ:INCY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $612.14 million.

• Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.58 per share on revenue of $27.42 million.

• LendingTree Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $175.38 million.

• Tetra Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TTI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $186.39 million.

• Vishay Precision Group Inc. (NYSE:VPG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $56.56 million.

• WEC Energy Gr Inc. (NYSE:WEC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $1.56 billion.

• Intersect ENT Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue of $5.41 million.

• Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.75 per share on revenue of $897.32 million.

• Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (NYSE:AHH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $40.56 million.

• Haemonetics Inc. (NYSE:HAE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $198.27 million.

• Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $3.02 billion.

• Koninklijke DSM Inc. (OTC:RDSMY) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Sony Inc. (NYSE:SNE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $14.55 billion.

• Sumitomo Chemical Inc. (OTC:SOMMY) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Gentherm Inc. (NASDAQ:THRM) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.48 per share on revenue of $120.07 million.

• US Concrete Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $320.87 million.

• Venator Materials Inc. (NYSE:VNTR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $445.18 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion.

• Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.48 per share on revenue of $27.50 million.

• Quad/Graphics Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Reinsurance Group Inc. (NYSE:RGA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.89 per share on revenue of $2.16 billion.

• Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.58 per share on revenue of $21.58 million.

• Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $85.98 million.

• Acadia Healthcare Co Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $762.49 million.

• Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $116.18 million.

• Assurant Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.09 per share on revenue of $2.60 billion.

• Great Ajax Inc. (NYSE:AJX) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $30.93 million.

• Allstate Inc. (NYSE:ALL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $9.04 billion.

• Allison Transmission Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $398.67 million.

• AssetMark Financial Hldgs Inc. (NYSE:AMK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $66.41 million.

• Andersons Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $2.11 billion.

• Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE:ANET) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.95 per share on revenue of $529.73 million.

• Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $5.19 million.

• Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $8.77 million.

• ARC Document Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARC) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $1.70 billion.

• Avalara Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $110.36 million.

• Barrett Business Services Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $192.93 million.

• Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $418.61 million.

• Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $137.08 million.

• Berry (bry) Inc. (NASDAQ:BRY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $137.54 million.

• Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $99.84 million.

• CDK Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $424.40 million.

• Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $30.84 million.

• CareDx Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $35.61 million.

• Cerus Inc. (NASDAQ:CERS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $25.89 million.

• TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $44.32 million.

• Community Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:CHCT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $18.28 million.

• Clearwater Paper Inc. (NYSE:CLW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $477.27 million.

• Compass Minerals Intl Inc. (NYSE:CMP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $246.09 million.

• CNO Finl Gr Inc. (NYSE:CNO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $877.72 million.

• Coherent Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $287.69 million.

• Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Corcept Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CORT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $90.14 million.

• Callon Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:CPE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $191.63 million.

• Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $7.78 per share on revenue of $311.00 million.

• CPSI Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $60.13 million.

• Capitala Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $6.92 million.

• Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $2.55 million.

• Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.46 per share on revenue of $38.31 million.

• CytoSorbents Inc. (NASDAQ:CTSO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $9.66 million.

• Data I/O Inc. (NASDAQ:DAIO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $4.40 million.

• Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.37 per share on revenue of $900.00 thousand.

• Walt Disney Inc. (NYSE:DIS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.64 per share on revenue of $12.39 billion.

• Delek US Hldgs Inc. (NYSE:DK) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.51 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.

• Delek Logistics Partners Inc. (NYSE:DKL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $164.04 million.

• Devon Energy Inc. (NYSE:DVN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.

• Ellington Residential Inc. (NYSE:EARN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $4.12 million.

• EnLink Midstream Inc. (NYSE:ENLC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion.

• Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $123.20 million.

• Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.77 per share on revenue of $27.89 million.

• Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EQH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $3.20 billion.

• Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.54 per share on revenue of $95.17 million.

• Entravision Comms Inc. (NYSE:EVC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $45.90 million.

• EverQuote Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $78.94 million.

• Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE:EVH) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $241.03 million.

• Evertec Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $109.94 million.

• Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $285.54 million.

• Faro Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $10.02 million.

• FMC Inc. (NYSE:FMC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.66 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.

• Fidelity National Finl Inc. (NYSE:FNF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $1.90 billion.

• Fox Inc. (NASDAQ:FOX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $7.84 billion.

• Fox Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $2.40 billion.

• Franklin Street Properties Corp. Common Stock Inc. (AMEX:FSP) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• L.B. Foster Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $158.11 million.

• Green Dot Inc. (NYSE:GDOT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $237.71 million.

• Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $165.51 million.

• GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $32.74 million.

• Gulfport Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:GPOR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $212.72 million.

• Green Brick Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $234.35 million.

• Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Common Stock Inc. (AMEX:GTE) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Gates Industrial Corp Inc. (NYSE:GTES) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $557.15 million.

• The Hackett Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $56.23 million.

• Hyster-Yale Materials Inc. (NYSE:HY) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $721.90 million.

• icad Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $4.23 million.

• ICF International Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $350.45 million.

• International Money Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $76.45 million.

• Inogen Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $79.96 million.

• Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:INSP) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.10 per share on revenue of $7.85 million.

• Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $278.65 million.

• Iteris Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $28.28 million.

• Jazz Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:JAZZ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.11 per share on revenue of $504.65 million.

• Repro-Med Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $6.52 million.

• Key Tronic Inc. (NASDAQ:KTCC) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Kratos Defense & Security Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $165.18 million.

• LendingClub Inc. (NYSE:LC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.51 per share on revenue of $58.22 million.

• Luminex Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $107.33 million.

• Grand Canyon Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $179.86 million.

• LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $83.92 million.

• Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.

• Mayville Engineering Inc. (NYSE:MEC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $76.50 million.

• Monmouth Real Estate Inv Inc. (NYSE:MNR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $37.53 million.

• Monster Beverage Inc. (NASDAQ:MNST) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $995.94 million.

• Modine Manufacturing Inc. (NYSE:MOD) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $348.56 million.

• Model N Inc. (NYSE:MODN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $39.57 million.

• Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $212.65 million.

• Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $536.46 million.

• MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• New Relic Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $159.40 million.

• Nikola Inc. (NASDAQ:NKLA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $20.00 thousand.

• Neenah Inc. (NYSE:NP) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $154.03 million.

• NeoPhotonics Inc. (NYSE:NPTN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $99.00 million.

• National Research Inc. (NASDAQ:NRC) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• NuVasive Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $167.47 million.

• Invitae Inc. (NYSE:NVTA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.70 per share on revenue of $39.62 million.

• Northwest Pipe Inc. (NASDAQ:NWPX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $73.55 million.

• OneConnect Financial Tech Inc. (NYSE:OCFT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $108.67 million.

• Orion Engineered Carbons Inc. (NYSE:OEC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $180.02 million.

• O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE:OI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.

• Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE:OMI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $1.92 billion.

• Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $134.58 million.

• Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ORA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $168.63 million.

• Owl Rock Capital Inc. (NYSE:ORCC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $201.65 million.

• OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $57.12 million.

• Otelco Inc. (NASDAQ:OTEL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue of $9.74 million.

• Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $90.00 thousand.

• Plains All American Inc. (NYSE:PAA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $6.66 billion.

• Plains GP Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PAGP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $7.90 billion.

• Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $183.06 million.

• Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $591.63 million.

• Park-Ohio Hldgs Inc. (NASDAQ:PKOH) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.96 per share on revenue of $257.65 million.

• Palomar Hldgs Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $75.05 million.

• Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $41.38 million.

• Powell Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $128.81 million.

• Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE:PRU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $12.49 billion.

• PS Business Parks Inc. (NYSE:PSB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $102.35 million.

• Protective Insurance Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVCA) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• ProPetro Holding Inc. (NYSE:PUMP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $111.14 million.

• Pioneer Natural Resources Inc. (NYSE:PXD) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $691.14 million.

• Qiagen Inc. (NYSE:QGEN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $425.82 million.

• Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $508.20 million.

• Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $13.75 million.

• Retail Props of America Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $96.33 million.

• RPT Realty Inc. (NYSE:RPT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $47.84 million.

• Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.08 per share on revenue of $61.82 million.

• Rayonier Advanced Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $405.34 million.

• Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SB) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $35.12 million.

• SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $31.30 million.

• Solar Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $32.07 million.

• Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $32.94 million.

• SeaSpine Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SPNE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.74 per share on revenue of $19.44 million.

• Solar Senior Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNS) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $459.68 million.

• Team Inc. (NYSE:TISI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $196.80 million.

• Trecora Resources Inc. (NYSE:TREC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $49.10 million.

• Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $78.09 million.

• Trupanion Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $114.58 million.

• Sixth Street Specialty Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $61.81 million.

• Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $368.23 million.

• Ternium Inc. (NYSE:TX) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Unisys Inc. (NYSE:UIS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $460.27 million.

• Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $80.31 million.

• Vapotherm Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $33.47 million.

• Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $686.01 million.

• Weyco Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Boingo Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $459.68 million.

• Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $80.64 million.

• Select Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $108.32 million.

• The Western Union Inc. (NYSE:WU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.

• WW International Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $340.00 million.

• Wynn Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:WYNN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $4.98 per share on revenue of $212.17 million.

• Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $12.61 million.

• Alleghany Inc. (NYSE:Y) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Zagg Inc. (NASDAQ:ZAGG) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $60.00 million.