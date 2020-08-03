Market Overview

American Intl Gr: Q2 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 03, 2020 5:06pm   Comments
Shares of American Intl Gr (NYSE:AIG) decreased 0.53% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 53.85% over the past year to $0.66, which beat the estimate of $0.50.

Revenue of $9,396,000,000 decreased by 25.20% year over year, which missed the estimate of $11,130,000,000.

Outlook

American Intl Gr hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $58.66

Company's 52-week low was at $16.07

Price action over last quarter: Up 27.69%

Company Profile

American International Group is one of the largest insurance and financial services firms in the world and has a global footprint. It operates through a wide range of subsidiaries that provide property, casualty, and life insurance. Its revenue is split roughly evenly between commercial and consumer lines.

 

