American Intl Gr: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of American Intl Gr (NYSE:AIG) decreased 0.53% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were down 53.85% over the past year to $0.66, which beat the estimate of $0.50.
Revenue of $9,396,000,000 decreased by 25.20% year over year, which missed the estimate of $11,130,000,000.
Outlook
American Intl Gr hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Technicals
Company's 52-week high was at $58.66
Company's 52-week low was at $16.07
Price action over last quarter: Up 27.69%
Company Profile
American International Group is one of the largest insurance and financial services firms in the world and has a global footprint. It operates through a wide range of subsidiaries that provide property, casualty, and life insurance. Its revenue is split roughly evenly between commercial and consumer lines.
Posted-In: Earnings