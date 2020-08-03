Leggett & Platt: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) decreased 4.28% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 75.00% year over year to $0.16, which beat the estimate of $0.07.

Revenue of $845,100,000 decreased by 30.33% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $919,930,000.

Looking Ahead

Leggett & Platt hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Leggett & Platt hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $55.42

52-week low: $22.03

Price action over last quarter: Up 30.85%

Company Description

Leggett & Platt designs and produces engineered components and products found in homes, offices, retail stores, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates its business through four segments: residential products, furniture products, industrial products, and specialized products. Its products include components and machinery, steel infrastructure, furniture and components, and various other products. The company operates all around the world, with the residential products and specialized products segments contributing heavily to the company's revenue.