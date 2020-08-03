Black Hills: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 37.50% year over year to $0.33, which beat the estimate of $0.32.

Revenue of $326,900,000 decreased by 2.10% year over year, which missed the estimate of $395,880,000.

Guidance

Black Hills hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

52-week high: $87.12

52-week low: $48.07

Price action over last quarter: down 5.10%

Company Profile

Black Hills Corp is a U.S.-based energy company that operates through its regulated Electric Utilities, regulated Gas Utilities, Power Generation and Mining segments. These segments operate in states in the Midwest and mountain regions in the U.S. The company's customers include residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal consumers. Most of these customers are residential. Black Hills derives the majority of its revenue from its utilities business group, specifically from electric utilities.