Ichor Holdings: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR) moved higher by 7% after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 134.78% over the past year to $0.54, which beat the estimate of $0.43.

Revenue of $221,564,000 rose by 59.18% year over year, which beat the estimate of $197,960,000.

Guidance

Q3 EPS expected to be between $0.50 and $0.70.

Q3 revenue expected between $210,000,000 and $240,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 03, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://webcasts.eqs.com/ichorholdings20200803/en

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $39.83

Company's 52-week low was at $13.68

Price action over last quarter: Up 50.40%

Company Overview

Ichor Holdings Ltd is engaged in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. The product offerings include gas and chemical delivery subsystems, collectively known as fluid delivery subsystems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company also manufactures machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems. Geographically, the company operates in the US, Singapore, Europe and other countries, of which a majority of the revenue is generated from the US.