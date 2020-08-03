SBA Communications: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) were flat after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 28.57% year over year to $0.20, which missed the estimate of $0.30.

Revenue of $507,226,000 up by 1.42% year over year, which beat the estimate of $501,810,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

SBA Communications hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 03, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.sbasite.com%2Fnews-and-events%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2403561&sessionid=1&key=18CD3611A61405453B52444E4535E1DF®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $323.02

Company's 52-week low was at $205.20

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.93%

Company Description

SBA Communications owns and operates over 30,000 cell towers throughout North America and South America. It leases space on its towers to wireless service providers, who install equipment on the towers to support their wireless networks. The company has a very concentrated customer base, with most revenue in each market being generated by just the top few mobile carriers. The company owns more than 16,000 towers in the U.S., which accounted for three fourths of the company's total revenue in 2019. Internationally, SBA's greatest presence is in Brazil, where it operates roughly 10,000 towers. SBA operates as a real estate investment trust, or REIT.