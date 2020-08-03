Penumbra: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) fell 0.25% after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 211.11% year over year to ($0.30), which beat the estimate of ($0.39).

Revenue of $105,109,000 decreased by 21.68% year over year, which beat the estimate of $100,760,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Penumbra hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 03, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.penumbrainc.com%2Finvestors-relations%2Fevents%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2399195&sessionid=1&key=A67F0020BA5383986CE4D0D922F9B29A®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $225.64

52-week low: $121.80

Price action over last quarter: Up 28.06%

Company Description

Penumbra Inc develops and manufactures medical devices for the neurovascular and peripheral vascular markets. Its products are primarily sold to hospitals and are developed for use by specialist physicians. The neurovascular product category contributes to the majority of revenue. Within the neurovascular business, the firm offers products for the neurovascular access, ischemic stroke, neurovascular embolization, and neurosurgical tool markets. In the peripheral vascular business, the firm sells devices related to peripheral embolization and peripheral thrombectomy. Penumbra generates the majority of its revenue in the United States.