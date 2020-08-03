Recap: Kennametal Q4 Earnings

Shares of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) rose 0.07% after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 82.14% year over year to $0.15, which beat the estimate of $0.12.

Revenue of $379,053,000 decreased by 37.24% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $399,840,000.

Looking Ahead

Kennametal hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Kennametal hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

52-week high: $38.73

Company's 52-week low was at $14.45

Price action over last quarter: Up 17.44%

Company Profile

Kennametal Inc is a manufacturer of metalworking tools and wear-resistant engineered components and coatings. The company operates in three business segments: Industrial, Widia and infrastructure. The industrial segment offers technology and customised solutions used in the manufacture of engines, airframes, automobiles, trucks, ships and other types of industrial equipment. Widia offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to general engineering, aerospace, energy and transportation customers. In the Infrastructure segment, Kennametal offers products and solutions such as road milling, trenching, surface mining, and underground mining safety used in the oil and gas, power generation and chemicals, and highway construction and road maintenance industries.