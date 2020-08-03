5 Value Stocks In The Communication Services Sector

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the communication services sector:

Jiayin Gr (NASDAQ: JFIN) - P/E: 4.26 Gray Television (NYSE: GTN) - P/E: 7.24 Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) - P/E: 1.49 AMC Networks (NASDAQ: AMCX) - P/E: 4.27 Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCK) - P/E: 6.53

Jiayin Gr has reported Q1 earnings per share at 0.03, which has decreased by 62.5% compared to Q4, which was 0.08. Jiayin Gr does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Gray Television’s earnings per share for Q1 sits at 0.43, whereas in Q4, they were at 0.91. Gray Television does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Cumulus Media saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.85 in Q4 to -0.36 now. Cumulus Media does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, AMC Networks reported earnings per share at 1.47, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at 1.69. AMC Networks does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Discovery saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.98 in Q4 to 0.87 now. Discovery does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.