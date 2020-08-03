5 Value Stocks In The Real Estate Sector

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the real estate sector:

Diamondrock Hospitality (NYSE: DRH) - P/E: 6.7 GEO Gr (NYSE: GEO) - P/E: 8.37 Retail Value (NYSE: RVI) - P/E: 7.03 Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) - P/E: 8.14 Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE: JLL) - P/E: 9.41

Diamondrock Hospitality saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.27 in Q4 to 0.04 now. The company’s most recent dividend yield sits at 4.61%, which has decreased by 0.39% from 5.0% last quarter.

This quarter, GEO Gr experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.53 in Q4 and is now 0.39. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 17.02%, which has decreased by 0.79% from last quarter’s yield of 17.81%.

Retail Value has reported Q1 earnings per share at 1.03, which has increased by 145.24% compared to Q4, which was 0.42. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 5.47%, which has increased by 0.99% from last quarter’s yield of 4.48%.

Equity Commonwealth saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.08 in Q1 to 0.03 now. Equity Commonwealth does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle has reported Q1 earnings per share at 0.49, which has decreased by 92.28% compared to Q4, which was 6.35. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.08%, which has increased by 0.51% from last quarter’s yield of 0.57%.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.