Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ROCE Insights For CVR Energy

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 03, 2020 12:05pm   Comments
Share:

CVR Energy (NYSE: CVI) reported Q1 sales of $1.13 billion. Earnings fell to a loss of $137.00 million, resulting in a 391.49% decrease from last quarter. In Q4, CVR Energy earned $47.00 million and total sales reached $1.57 billion.

What Is ROCE?

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in CVR Energy’s Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed in a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth in a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share for shareholders in the future. In Q1, CVR Energy posted an ROCE of -0.04%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders. In CVR Energy's case, the ROCE ratio shows the amount of assets may not be helping the company achieve higher returns. Investors may take this into account before making any long-term financial decisions.

Analyst Predictions

Analysts predict earnings per share to increase to $-0.42/share in Q2.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CVI)

Earnings Scheduled For August 3, 2020
Preview: CVR Energy's Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com