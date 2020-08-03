Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ROCE Insights For Chegg

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 03, 2020 12:03pm   Comments
Share:

Chegg (NYSE: CHGG) reported Q1 sales of $131.59 million. Earnings fell to a loss of $5.19 million, resulting in a 157.54% decrease from last quarter. Chegg earned $9.02 million and $125.50 million in sales in Q4.

What Is Return On Capital Employed?

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed in a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth in a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share for shareholders in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q1, Chegg posted an ROCE of 0.0%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Chegg is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth. In Chegg's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Upcoming Earnings Estimate

Analysts predict earnings per share to decrease to $0.32/share in Q2.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CHGG)

Earnings Scheduled For August 3, 2020
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Preview: Chegg's Earnings
Morgan Stanley Raises Chegg's Target On Expectations Of Continues Momentum In Online Learning
Chegg's Biggest Challenge: How To Clamp Down On Cheating And Account Sharing
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com