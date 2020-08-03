Market Overview

A Look Into Zoom Video Communications's Price Over Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 03, 2020 10:15am   Comments
Right now, Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) share price is at $261.97, after a 3.17% rise. Moreover, over the past month, the stock decreased by 0.13%, but in the past year, increased by 189.46%. Shareholders might be interested in knowing whether the stock is overvalued, even if the company is performing up to par in the current session.

Assuming that all other factors are held constant, this could present itself as an opportunity for shareholders trying to capitalize on the higher share price. The stock is currently under from its 52 week high by 6.77%.

The P/E ratio measures the current share price to the company's EPS. It is used by long-term investors to analyze the company’s current performance against its past earnings, historical data and aggregate market data for the industry or the indices, such as S&P 500. A higher P/E indicates that investors expect the company to perform better in the future, and the stock is probably overvalued, but not necessarily. It also shows that investors are willing to pay a higher share price currently, because they expect the company to perform better in the upcoming quarters. This leads investors to also remain optimistic about rising dividends in the future.

Depending on the particular phase of a business cycle, some industries will perform better than others.

Compared to the aggregate P/E ratio of 20.84 in the Telecom Services industry, Zoom Video Communications Inc. has a higher P/E ratio of 1422.07. Shareholders might be inclined to think that Zoom Video Communications Inc. might perform better than its industry group. It’s also possible that the stock is overvalued.

P/E ratio is not always a great indicator of the company's performance. Depending on the earnings makeup of a company, investors may not be able to attain key insights from trailing earnings.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: P/E Ratio InsightsEarnings News Intraday Update Markets

