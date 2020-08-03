7 Stocks To Watch For August 3, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $10.56 billion before the opening bell. Tyson shares rose 0.6% to $61.80 in after-hours trading.

Siemens Healthineers announced plans to acquire Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: VAR) for $177.50 per share in cash. Varian Medical shares gained 3.2% to close at $142.72 on Friday.

Analysts are expecting American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG) to have earned $0.5 per share on revenue of $11.13 billion for the latest quarter. AIG will release earnings after the markets close. American International shares gained 1.1% to close at $32.14 on Friday.

Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VTGN) reported a proposed public offering of common stock. However, size of the deal was not disclosed. Vistagen Therapeutics shares gained 6.9% to close at $0.93 on Friday.

