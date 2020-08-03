7 Stocks To Watch For August 3, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $10.56 billion before the opening bell. Tyson shares rose 0.6% to $61.80 in after-hours trading.
- Siemens Healthineers announced plans to acquire Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: VAR) for $177.50 per share in cash. Varian Medical shares gained 3.2% to close at $142.72 on Friday.
- Analysts are expecting American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG) to have earned $0.5 per share on revenue of $11.13 billion for the latest quarter. AIG will release earnings after the markets close. American International shares gained 1.1% to close at $32.14 on Friday.
- Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VTGN) reported a proposed public offering of common stock. However, size of the deal was not disclosed. Vistagen Therapeutics shares gained 6.9% to close at $0.93 on Friday.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Before the markets open, Clorox Co (NYSE: CLX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.99 per share on revenue of $1.87 billion. Clorox shares gained 0.8% to $238.50 in after-hours trading.
- Boise Cascade Co (NYSE: BCC) reported upbeat results for its second quarter on Friday. Boise Cascade shares climbed 3% to $48.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) to report quarterly earnings at $2.29 per share on revenue of $53.99 billion before the opening bell. McKesson shares slipped 0.2% to $149.80 in after-hours trading.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Penny Stocks Pre-Market Outlook Trading Ideas