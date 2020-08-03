Earnings Scheduled For August 3, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Atlantica Sustainable Inc. (NASDAQ:AY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $261.76 million.

• CSI Compressco Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLP) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $92.92 million.

• Mack-Cali Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $98.91 million.

• Clorox Inc. (NYSE:CLX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.98 per share on revenue of $1.86 billion.

• CMS Energy Inc. (NYSE:CMS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.

• CNA Financial Inc. (NYSE:CNA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $2.76 billion.

• Ceragon Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $57.93 million.

• CSW Industrials Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $81.23 million.

• Cooper Tire & Rubber Inc. (NYSE:CTB) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.54 per share on revenue of $464.87 million.

• EMCOR Gr Inc. (NYSE:EME) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $2.05 billion.

• Hudson Inc. (NYSE:HUD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $78.40 million.

• Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) is expected to report earnings for it's second quarter.

• Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $3.17 billion.

• Kosmos Energy Inc. (NYSE:KOS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $170.18 million.

• Loews Inc. (NYSE:L) is estimated to report earnings for it's second quarter.

• Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $29.96 million.

• McKesson Inc. (NYSE:MCK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.29 per share on revenue of $53.99 billion.

• Mercury General Inc. (NYSE:MCY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $959.38 million.

• Marathon Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:MPC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.75 per share on revenue of $18.88 billion.

• MPLX Inc. (NYSE:MPLX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $1.98 billion.

• Noble Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NBL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $652.93 million.

• Noble Midstream Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:NBLX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $132.49 million.

• Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) is estimated to report earnings for it's second quarter.

• National Retail Props Inc. (NYSE:NNN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $158.45 million.

• Quotient Inc. (NASDAQ:QTNT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $8.67 million.

• Ferrari Inc. (NYSE:RACE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $689.51 million.

• SunCoke Energy Inc. (NYSE:SXC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $239.10 million.

• Suzuki Motor Inc. (OTC:SZKMY) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $4.67 million.

• Timken Inc. (NYSE:TKR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $722.13 million.

• Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE:TSN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $10.51 billion.

• Zovio Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $93.00 million.

• NTT DOCOMO Inc. (OTC:DCMYY) is estimated to report earnings for it's first quarter.

• Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.

• New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $130.56 million.

• Eisai Co Inc. (OTC:ESALY) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• American Intl Gr Inc. (NYSE:AIG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $11.13 billion.

• Apartment Inv & Mgmt Inc. (NYSE:AIV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $220.16 million.

• Ameresco Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $195.85 million.

• AppFolio Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $77.79 million.

• Argo Gr Intl Hldgs Inc. (NYSE:ARGO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $434.30 million.

• Avid Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $77.41 million.

• American States Water Inc. (NYSE:AWR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $138.12 million.

• Black Hills Inc. (NYSE:BKH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $395.88 million.

• Bruker Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $390.92 million.

• Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $262.06 million.

• Black Stone Minerals Inc. (NYSE:BSM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $84.64 million.

• BWX Technologies Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $458.79 million.

• BlueLinx Hldgs Inc. (NYSE:BXC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $621.67 million.

• Centennial Resource Dev Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $81.41 million.

• Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $136.61 million.

• Ciner Resources Inc. (NYSE:CINR) is estimated to report earnings for it's second quarter.

• Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.59 per share on revenue of $248.57 million.

• Crawford & Company Common Stock Inc. (NYSE:CRD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $239.64 million.

• Cirrus Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $225.18 million.

• Capital Southwest Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $15.49 million.

• CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. (NYSE:CTT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $21.30 million.

• CURO Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $209.39 million.

• CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $890.36 million.

• Curtiss-Wright Inc. (NYSE:CW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $542.32 million.

• Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $183.19 million.

• Danaos Inc. (NYSE:DAC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $106.46 million.

• Dolby Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:DLB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $232.61 million.

• Masonite International Inc. (NYSE:DOOR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $489.63 million.

• Durect Inc. (NASDAQ:DRRX) is expected to report earnings for it's second quarter.

• Emerald Holding Inc. (NYSE:EEX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $15.95 million.

• Eastman Chemical Inc. (NYSE:EMN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $1.83 billion.

• Essex Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $382.49 million.

• Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $603.63 million.

• Foundation Building Inc. (NYSE:FBM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $487.52 million.

• Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $91.01 million.

• Freshpet Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $77.04 million.

• Gaia Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $15.81 million.

• Green Plains Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:GPP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $18.69 million.

• Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.70 per share on revenue of $528.66 million.

• Hyatt Hotels Inc. (NYSE:H) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.34 per share on revenue of $316.39 million.

• Huttig Building Products Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) is expected to report earnings for it's second quarter.

• Howard Hughes Inc. (NYSE:HHC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.42 per share on revenue of $105.10 million.

• Helios Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $103.02 million.

• Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $69.81 million.

• Hallador Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HNRG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $60.50 million.

• HighPoint Resources Inc. (NYSE:HPR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $60.36 million.

• Heritage Insurance Hldgs Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $132.02 million.

• HSBC Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HSBC) is estimated to report earnings for it's second quarter.

• Ichor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ICHR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $197.96 million.

• Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $446.00 million.

• Intrepid Potash Inc. (NYSE:IPI) is expected to report earnings for it's second quarter.

• Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.

• Investors Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:IRET) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.49 per share on revenue of $44.46 million.

• Itron Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $486.56 million.

• Itau Unibanco Holding Inc. (NYSE:ITUB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $5.49 billion.

• Kimball International Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $156.60 million.

• KLA Inc. (NASDAQ:KLAC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.41 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion.

• Kemper Inc. (NYSE:KMPR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.

• Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $399.84 million.

• KKR Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE:KREF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $32.47 million.

• Liberty Global Inc. (NASDAQ:LBTYA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $2.74 billion.

• Leggett & Platt Inc. (NYSE:LEG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $919.93 million.

• Medallion Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:MFIN) is estimated to report earnings for it's second quarter.

• Mimecast Inc. (NASDAQ:MIME) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $113.30 million.

• Mosaic Inc. (NYSE:MOS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $1.86 billion.

• MTS Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $181.88 million.

• Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $260.34 million.

• National CineMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $2.67 million.

• NexTier Oilfield Inc. (NYSE:NEX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.53 per share on revenue of $195.57 million.

• Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE:NR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $110.15 million.

• Insperity Inc. (NYSE:NSP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $1.00 billion.

• Realty Income Inc. (NYSE:O) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $391.95 million.

• Otter Tail Inc. (NASDAQ:OTTR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $204.93 million.

• Pacific Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $13.72 million.

• Penumbra Inc. (NYSE:PEN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $100.76 million.

• Douglas Dynamics Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $111.27 million.

• Regal Beloit Inc. (NYSE:RBC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $645.75 million.

• Regency Centers Inc. (NASDAQ:REG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $250.73 million.

• Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $100.87 million.

• RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $263.78 million.

• Range Resources Inc. (NYSE:RRC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $430.45 million.

• Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $3.59 per share on revenue of $26.23 million.

• SBA Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:SBAC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $501.81 million.

• SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $319.42 million.

• Star Group Inc. (NYSE:SGU) is expected to report earnings for it's third quarter.

• SI-BONE Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.64 per share on revenue of $8.29 million.

• Semler Scientific Inc. (OTC:SMLR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $6.34 million.

• Virgin Galactic Hldgs Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $880.00 thousand.

• Steris Inc. (NYSE:STE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $635.98 million.

• Sterling Construction Co Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $329.35 million.

• Sykes Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:SYKE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $378.30 million.

• Tactile Systems Tech Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $36.90 million.

• Tenet Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:THC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.71 per share on revenue of $3.76 billion.

• Trex Co Inc. (NYSE:TREX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $200.73 million.

• Take-Two Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $843.94 million.

• Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.63 per share on revenue of $474.61 million.

• CVR Partners Inc. (NYSE:UAN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $107.30 million.

• UGI Inc. (NYSE:UGI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion.

• Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $97.83 million.

• Vornado Realty Inc. (NYSE:VNO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $342.24 million.

• Viper Energy Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $35.53 million.

• Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $56.99 million.

• Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $506.47 million.

• Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $1.79 billion.

• WideOpenWest Inc. (NYSE:WOW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $284.16 million.

• Watts Water Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WTS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $315.64 million.

• YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.38 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.