Green Plains's Earnings Outlook

On Monday, August 03, Green Plains (NASDAQ: GPRE) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Green Plains reporting a loss of $0.7 per share on revenue of $528.66 million. In the same quarter last year, Green Plains announced EPS of $-1.13 on revenue of $895.85 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Monday, earnings would be down 38.05%. Sales would have fallen 19.37% from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 EPS Estimate -0.87 -0.52 -1.11 -0.76 EPS Actual -0.47 -0.41 -1.15 -1.13 Revenue Estimate 655.64 M 640.59 M 861.07 M 821.64 M Revenue Actual 632.87 M 715.70 M 632.35 M 895.85 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 50.17%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Green Plains is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00:00 ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7bqp7jeq