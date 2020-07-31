A Preview Of Kemper's Earnings
Kemper (NYSE: KMPR) unveils its next round of earnings this Monday, August 03. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.
Earnings and Revenue
Analysts covering Kemper modeled for quarterly EPS of $1.03 on revenue of $1.10 billion. In the same quarter last year, Kemper posted EPS of $1.38 on sales of $1.27 billion. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Monday, EPS would be down 25.36%. Revenue would have fallen 5.17% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Kemper's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q1 2020
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2019
|Q2 2019
|EPS Estimate
|2.34
|1.40
|1.39
|1.35
|EPS Actual
|2.43
|1.45
|2.01
|1.38
|Revenue Estimate
|1.16 B
|1.14 B
|1.13 B
|1.10 B
|Revenue Actual
|1.23 B
|1.28 B
|1.24 B
|1.27 B
Stock Performance
For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 0.71%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.
Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Kemper is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.kemper.com%2FCorporateProfile&eventid=2509035&sessionid=1&key=518F3F91CA1600A7D3CE3FE2E65A60AB®Tag=&sourcepage=register
