A Preview Of Kemper's Earnings

Kemper (NYSE: KMPR) unveils its next round of earnings this Monday, August 03. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Kemper modeled for quarterly EPS of $1.03 on revenue of $1.10 billion. In the same quarter last year, Kemper posted EPS of $1.38 on sales of $1.27 billion. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Monday, EPS would be down 25.36%. Revenue would have fallen 5.17% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Kemper's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 EPS Estimate 2.34 1.40 1.39 1.35 EPS Actual 2.43 1.45 2.01 1.38 Revenue Estimate 1.16 B 1.14 B 1.13 B 1.10 B Revenue Actual 1.23 B 1.28 B 1.24 B 1.27 B

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 0.71%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Kemper is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.kemper.com%2FCorporateProfile&eventid=2509035&sessionid=1&key=518F3F91CA1600A7D3CE3FE2E65A60AB®Tag=&sourcepage=register