Earnings Preview for MTS Systems

MTS Systems (NASDAQ: MTSC) releases its next round of earnings this Monday, August 03. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q3 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on MTS Systems management projections, analysts predict EPS of $0.15 on revenue of $181.88 million. MTS Systems reported a per-share profit of $0.71 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $232.21 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Monday, EPS would have fallen 78.87%. Revenue would be down 12.64% from the year-ago period. Here's how the MTS Systems's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 EPS Estimate 0.26 0.45 0.39 0.61 EPS Actual 0.27 0.37 0.37 0.71 Revenue Estimate 208.19 M 225.84 M 218.07 M 211.96 M Revenue Actual 211.46 M 205.84 M 224.08 M 232.21 M

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of MTS Systems have declined 66.59%.

Given these returns, long-term shareholders are probably less than satisfied going into this earnings release.

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. MTS Systems is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00:00 ET and can be accessed here: https://investor.mts.com/events/event-details/q3-2020-mts-systems-earnings-conference-call