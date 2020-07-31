Preview: Insperity's Earnings

On Monday, August 03, Insperity (NYSE: NSP) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Insperity's EPS to be near $1.09 on sales of $1 billion. Insperity earnings in the same period a year ago was $0.83 per share. Quarterly sales came in at $1.04 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 31.33% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be down 17.36% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 EPS Estimate 1.61 0.55 1.01 0.83 EPS Actual 1.70 0.57 0.75 0.83 Revenue Estimate 1.21 B 1.05 B 1.04 B 1.04 B Revenue Actual 1.23 B 1.07 B 1.04 B 1.04 B

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Insperity have declined 31.18%.

Considering these returns, long-term shareholders will likely be feeling unsatisfied going into this earnings release.

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Insperity is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here: https://www.insperity.com/investor-relations/?i=financial-information/quarterly-results