Earnings Preview for Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit (NYSE: RBC) announces its next round of earnings this Monday, August 03. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Monday's Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Regal Beloit earnings of $0.67 per share. Revenue will likely be around $645.75 million, according to the consensus estimate. Regal Beloit reported a profit of $1.52 per share when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $873.70 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 55.92% decline in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be down 14.07% on a year-over-year basis. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 EPS Estimate 1.09 1.23 1.33 1.62 EPS Actual 1.31 1.25 1.35 1.52 Revenue Estimate 751.48 M 737.82 M 808.95 M 903.10 M Revenue Actual 734.20 M 738.20 M 772.30 M 873.70 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Regal Beloit are up 22.24%.

Bearing these returns in mind, shareholders will probably be dissatisfied going into this earnings release.

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Regal Beloit is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here: https://services.choruscall.com/links/rbc2008041SzKmpW2.html