Earnings Preview for Range Resources
Range Resources (NYSE: RRC) announces its next round of earnings this Monday, August 03. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Monday's Q2 earnings announcement.
Earnings and Revenue
Range Resources EPS will likely be near $-0.16 while revenue will be around $430.45 million, according to analysts. In the same quarter last year, Range Resources posted EPS of $0.02 on sales of $689.69 million. If the company were to report in-line earnings when it publishes results Monday, sales would have fallen 22.95% from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:
|Quarter
|Q1 2020
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2019
|Q2 2019
|EPS Estimate
|-0.03
|0.03
|-0.10
|0.03
|EPS Actual
|0.04
|0.08
|-0.07
|0.02
|Revenue Estimate
|558.69 M
|601.55 M
|581.55 M
|629.87 M
|Revenue Actual
|560.67 M
|637.15 M
|627.79 M
|689.69 M
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 38.36%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.
Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Range Resources is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/e67jj7rh
