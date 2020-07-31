Earnings Preview: SolarEdge Technologies
SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) announces its next round of earnings this Monday, August 03. Here is Benzinga's look at SolarEdge Technologies's Q2 earnings report.
Earnings and Revenue
Based on SolarEdge Technologies management projections, analysts predict EPS of $0.69 on revenue of $319.42 million. In the same quarter last year, SolarEdge Technologies reported EPS of $0.94 on revenue of $325.01 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 26.6% decline in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be down 24.01% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q1 2020
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2019
|Q2 2019
|EPS Estimate
|1.25
|1.25
|1.15
|0.83
|EPS Actual
|0.95
|1.65
|1.21
|0.94
|Revenue Estimate
|420.35 M
|413.78 M
|402.89 M
|315.48 M
|Revenue Actual
|431.22 M
|418.22 M
|410.56 M
|325.01 M
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 181.74%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release.
Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. SolarEdge Technologies is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/o5n5rffw
