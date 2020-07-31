Earnings Preview: SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) announces its next round of earnings this Monday, August 03. Here is Benzinga's look at SolarEdge Technologies's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on SolarEdge Technologies management projections, analysts predict EPS of $0.69 on revenue of $319.42 million. In the same quarter last year, SolarEdge Technologies reported EPS of $0.94 on revenue of $325.01 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 26.6% decline in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be down 24.01% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 EPS Estimate 1.25 1.25 1.15 0.83 EPS Actual 0.95 1.65 1.21 0.94 Revenue Estimate 420.35 M 413.78 M 402.89 M 315.48 M Revenue Actual 431.22 M 418.22 M 410.56 M 325.01 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 181.74%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release.

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. SolarEdge Technologies is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/o5n5rffw