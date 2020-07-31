Recap: ASE Technology Q2 Earnings

Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co (NYSE:ASX) moved higher by 0.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 175.00% over the past year to $0.11, which beat the estimate of $0.08.

Revenue of $3,592,000,000 up by 23.73% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $3,470,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 31, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://webcasts.asia.eqs.com/register/ase_20q2/en

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $5.70

52-week low: $3.17

Price action over last quarter: Up 18.39%

Company Overview

ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd is a semiconductor assembly and testing firm. The company operates in segments: Packaging, Testing, and Electronic Manufacturing Services. Of these, packaging services contribute the most revenue. It involves packaging bare semiconductors into completed semiconductors with improved electrical and thermal characteristics. The Testing Segment includes front-end engineering testing, wafer probing, and final testing services. In the EMS segment, the company designs manufacture and sells electronic components and telecommunication equipment motherboards. The company is based in Taiwan but garners over half its sales from firms in the United States.