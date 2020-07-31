Portland General Electric: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 53.57% over the past year to $0.43, which beat the estimate of $0.33.

Revenue of $469,000,000 rose by 1.96% year over year, which beat the estimate of $455,840,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $2.20 and $2.50.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 31, 2020

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wxiw3jra

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $63.08

52-week low: $37.83

Price action over last quarter: down 4.32%

Company Description

Portland General Electric is a regulated electric utility providing generation, transmission, and distribution services to approximately 895,000 customers representing about half of all Oregon residents. The company owns (wholly or through joint ventures) a total of 3.9 gigawatts of gas, coal, wind, and hydro generation.