Lazard: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) fell 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 8.22% year over year to $0.67, which beat the estimate of $0.41.

Revenue of $542,914,000 declined by 13.78% year over year, which beat the estimate of $502,540,000.

Looking Ahead

Lazard hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 31, 2020

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ipqgkjiw

Technicals

52-week high: $44.95

Company's 52-week low was at $20.94

Price action over last quarter: Up 9.44%

Company Profile

Lazard has a storied history that can be traced back to 1848. The company's revenue is nearly equally split between financial advisory, such as acquisition and restructuring advisory, and asset management. The company's asset management business is primarily equities (over 80% of assets under management), has an international focus, and is geared toward institutional clients. By geography, the company earns approximately 60% of revenue in the Americas, 30% in EMEA, and 10% in Asia-Pacific. Lazard has offices in over 40 cities across more than 25 countries and over 2,900 employees.