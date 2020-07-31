Market Overview

Recap: PBF Energy Q2 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 31, 2020
Shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) moved higher by 1.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 484.34% year over year to ($3.19), which missed the estimate of ($2.98).

Revenue of $2,516,000,000 decreased by 61.65% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $3,280,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

PBF Energy hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 31, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://services.choruscall.com/links/pbf200731H7d5pwL8.html

Price Action

52-week high: $34.91

Company's 52-week low was at $5.19

Price action over last quarter: down 22.71%

Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc is an independent petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. The company owns refineries in Ohio, Delaware, New Jersey, and Louisiana. Each of the company's refining facilities specializes in the processing of either light, medium, or heavy crude oil. Depending on the location of the facility, crude can be received by either water or rail. PBF products are sold throughout the Northeast, Midwest, and Gulf Coast of the United States, and in different regions of Canada. In connection with refining facilities, the company also engages in receiving, handling, transferring, and storing crude oil through subsidiary PBFX.

 

Posted-In: Earnings News

